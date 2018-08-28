Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty lagged the industry in the last three months backed by its soft margins trend. The company has been witnessing soft operating margins for a while now due to higher expenses. Notably, the company has been reporting operating margin declines for the past three quarters owing to increased SG&A expenses. Further, it expects the soft operating margin trend to continue in fiscal 2018, which might also hurt its profitability. Also, estimates have been witnessing downward revisions lately. However, the company reverted to its more than three-year long positive earnings trend in first-quarter fiscal 2018, after a miss in the preceding quarter. Also, it delivered a sales beat in 16 of the last 18 quarters. The company has been gaining from enhanced market share gains, solid marketing and store-growth initiatives, comps growth, impressive e-commerce improvement and continued progress on salon operations, which are aiding the results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,597,000 after purchasing an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,454,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 679,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,617,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

