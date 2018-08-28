Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News coverage about Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4342863429141 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPL. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, National Alliance Securities downgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,877. The company has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. Ultra Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

