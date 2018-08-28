Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 334,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

