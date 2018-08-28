Unico American (UNAM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News articles about Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unico American earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.2944955169279 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:UNAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564. Unico American has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

