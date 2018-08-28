UniCredit (UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,762. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

