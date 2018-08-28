Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Receives €51.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.73 ($60.15).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

AMS:UNIA traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.30 ($50.35). 8,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever NV has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever NV (EPA) Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

