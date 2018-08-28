Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC lessened its stake in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,773 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Unique Fabricating worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 483,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter.

UFAB stock remained flat at $$8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,215. Unique Fabricating Inc has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Unique Fabricating had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

