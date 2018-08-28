United Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,636,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,498,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

