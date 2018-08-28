United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of United Continental worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,608 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Continental by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,907,000 after acquiring an additional 568,570 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 475,262 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. United Continental’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

