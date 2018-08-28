United Utilities Group’s (UU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Utilities Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($10.96) to GBX 820 ($10.58) in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 866.57 ($11.18).

UU stock opened at GBX 715.80 ($9.23) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 648.60 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,078 ($13.91).

In other news, insider Steven Fraser purchased 28,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £220,826.70 ($284,864.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,144 shares of company stock worth $22,118,468.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

