UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, Allcoin and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.01 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00292866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00158660 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039250 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000654 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.