Unum Therapeutics Inc (UMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $9.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $17.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,347,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $13,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

UMRX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 196,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,971. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.