Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 99,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 17.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The stock has a market cap of $915.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

