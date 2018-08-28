US Bancorp DE Has $7.35 Million Stake in Total SA (TOT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Total were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Total by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Total by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Total by 7.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Total by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Total by 25.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Santander lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,746. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total SA has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

