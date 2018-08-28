US Bancorp DE Sells 8,099 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 38.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 39.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after buying an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1,712.2% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,791,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,218,000 after buying an additional 1,692,775 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $65,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,777,000 after buying an additional 1,346,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of MET traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 31,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,968. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

