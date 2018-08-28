Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Validus comprises about 6.6% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Validus worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,966,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Validus in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,362,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Validus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Validus in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Validus by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,684,058.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,542.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $464,612.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,274.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,563 shares of company stock worth $2,615,140. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VR opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

