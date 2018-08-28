Value and Income Trust plc (VIN) Insider Matthew A. Oakeshott Buys 75,000 Shares

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott purchased 75,000 shares of Value and Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £200,250 ($258,320.43).

Shares of LON:VIN opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Value and Income Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 244.47 ($3.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 296 ($3.82).

Value and Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

