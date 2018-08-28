ValuEngine Downgrades NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (GSVC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeXt Innovation Corp common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

GSVC opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.20. NeXt Innovation Corp common stock has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

NeXt Innovation Corp common stock (NASDAQ:GSVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that NeXt Innovation Corp common stock will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 48.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the first quarter valued at $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 346.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NeXt Innovation Corp common stock by 564.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

