ValuEngine Lowers EQT GP (EQGP) to Strong Sell

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EQGP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EQT GP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE:EQGP opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.16. EQT GP has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter. EQT GP had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%. analysts expect that EQT GP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EQT GP during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in EQT GP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,815,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

