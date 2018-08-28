ValuEngine Upgrades ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) to “Buy”

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADDYY traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.40. 44,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,097. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.63%. equities analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.