Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,183,000 after buying an additional 1,582,482 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,538,000 after buying an additional 3,443,111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,176,000 after buying an additional 1,479,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after buying an additional 17,400,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 29,981,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,216,000 after buying an additional 2,232,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

