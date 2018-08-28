Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.