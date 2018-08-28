Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.54% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $200,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 114,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $142.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

