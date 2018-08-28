Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $138.98.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.