Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,882,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 228.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 229.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 133.9% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $420,550. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.13.

NYSE VAR opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $98.34 and a one year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.