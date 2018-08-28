Ventas (VTR) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.26

News stories about Ventas (NYSE:VTR) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ventas earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1107119835348 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern's rankings:

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,556. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

