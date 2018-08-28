Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,013. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

