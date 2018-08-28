Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

