Verizon Communications (VZ) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 42.146548054613 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

VZ stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

