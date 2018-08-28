Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verrica Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 49.2666093270611 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,443. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.76). sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRCA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Ted White purchased 2,505 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $39,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 33,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $541,851.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris.

