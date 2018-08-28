VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,503,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,617,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 152.87, a current ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.19 million. equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

