Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $25,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of BWB opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

