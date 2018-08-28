Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $291.52 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

