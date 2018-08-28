Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $7,544,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Codexis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,302,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 460,578 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,181,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 179,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of -1.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $110,627.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $373,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,303.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,035 shares of company stock worth $5,032,183 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

