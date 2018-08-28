Virtra (VTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtra from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtra from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Virtra alerts:

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.33. Virtra has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Virtra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.