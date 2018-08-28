Visa Inc (V) Stake Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $145.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.