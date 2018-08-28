Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 361.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of -0.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $528.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

