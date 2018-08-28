VMware (VMW) PT Raised to $142.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VMW. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on VMware to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.88.

VMW stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.77%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $2,345,839.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total value of $2,139,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $127,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 217.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

