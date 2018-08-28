Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $687,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,581 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 612,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,146,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 229,086 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

