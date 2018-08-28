W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,998,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,370,000 after purchasing an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

