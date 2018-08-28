WaBi (WABI) Price Reaches $0.23

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. WaBi has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $549,719.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaBi has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. One WaBi token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaBi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00302241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00161229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039367 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000681 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io.

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaBi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaBi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.