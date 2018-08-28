Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $121,468,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,147,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,777,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

