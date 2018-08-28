Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Washington Federal worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $33,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,179,000 after purchasing an additional 627,303 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $7,746,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 48.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 631,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,766 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.