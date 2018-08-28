Waves Market Capitalization Reaches $227.85 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $227.85 million and $3.04 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00032348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Exmo and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00087943 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004332 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Exrates, Gate.io, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Indodax, COSS, Coinbe, Kuna, Exmo, LiteBit.eu and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

