Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Holdings Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,110 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 324,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,262,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

