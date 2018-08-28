Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,281 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $72,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 166,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 29,199 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 76.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

NYSE WFC opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

