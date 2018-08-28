Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 522,495 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,914,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 471,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of TTI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

