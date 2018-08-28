Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Ternium SA (TX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Ternium worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ternium SA has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

