Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $21.10 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of HP opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -223.62%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

