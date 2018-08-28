Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 65,685 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.96% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

